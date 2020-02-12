Illinois drivers may be banned from pumping their own gas

Drivers in Illinois would be prohibited from pumping their own gas if state lawmakers pass a proposed bill.

The Gas Station Attendant Act, introduced by Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park), “provides that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in the state unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station.”

Proponents say the bill would create jobs. Critics say it would raise gas prices. The proposal comes after the state of Illinois doubled its tax on gas in 2019.

In a tweet, Lilly says the legislation “creates safety and convenience at the pump.”

“It is not intended to pass as is,” she added. “The bill seeks to create options for self-service, service by gas station attendant, and jobs. Input is valuable to shape into legislation the people of IL desire.”

If passed, Illinois would be the second state with such a law. New Jersey is currently the only state in the country with an outright ban on drivers pumping their own gas. Oregon loosened its ban in 2018, allowing drivers to pump their own gas in most counties with fewer than 40,000 people.

The Illinois bill was introduced on Feb. 5. If passed, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

