IKEA shares meatball recipe after coronavirus keeps customers out of stores

As the coronavirus pandemic continues and keeps millions of people indoors, many are missing the food staples from their favorite restaurants. This includes furniture giant IKEA and its famous sweet and savory Swedish meatballs, which has ultimately led the brand to reveal its recipe for at-home consumption.

“Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs,” the company’s U.K. branch tweeted alongside a six-step diagram.

IKEA Meatball Ingredients Serves 4 1.1 pound of beef mince

0.6 pound of pork mince

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

3.5 ounces of breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

IKEA Cream Sauce Ingredients Serves 4 A dash of oil

8 teaspoons of butter

8 teaspoons of plain flour

5 ounces of vegetable stock

5 ounces of beef stock

5 ounces of thick double cream

2 teaspoons of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

To replicate IKEA’s meatball recipe in the comforts of your own kitchen, you’ll start by mixing the beef and pork together. IKEA recommends doing this by hand to break up lumps, however, with the virus at the forefront of many people’s minds, make sure to cleanse your hands thoroughly or use a sanitized mixing tool. When the meat is evenly distributed, add your finely chopped onions, garlic, breadcrumbs and egg, and continue to mix once more. Proceed by adding the tablespoons of milk and salt and pepper for seasoning.

After you’re done mixing, you can shape your meatballs into little spheres and place each on a clean plate. Next, you’ll cover the plate before you place in the fridge for two hours – which ultimately helps the meatballs keep shape when you’re cooking.

When the two hours are up, you will heat oil in a frying pan on medium heat and gently place the meatballs inside. Fry the meatballs until each one is brown on all sides.

Remove the meatballs once browned and place the contents into an ovenproof dish and cover. Heat your oven to 356 degrees Fahrenheit for conventional or 320 degrees Fahrenheit for fan-assisted and place the dish inside for 30 minutes.

While the meatballs cook, create IKEA’s “iconic Swedish cream sauce” by melting the butter in a pot. Add flour to the melted butter and whisk thoroughly before slowing down to a stir for two minutes. Pour in the vegetable and beef stock and continue to stir. Finally, add the double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard to the mix before you bring the sauce to a simmer and allow it to thicken.

Once the meatball and sauce are complete, IKEA recommends serving the dishes with either creamy mash or mini boiled potatoes. The meal should be enough to serve a family of four.

As of mid-March, IKEA temporarily closed down all U.S. locations in light of the coronavirus. Customers have still been able to shop online for furniture or already prepared frozen meatballs, which can be delivered to a home under the company’s new contactless delivery option.

Additionally, IKEA began its furlough for hourly store employees on Sunday and has paid these impacted workers from when the store closures began on March 16 to April 18. Furloughed IKEA employees who are eligible for health insurance will have their medical and prescription benefits covered by the company through May 31.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 766,200 people in the U.S. and has caused nearly 41,000 deaths at the time of publication, according to data from Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker.