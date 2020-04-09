Coronavirus leads hospitality brands to release secret recipes amid quarantines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

With so many people sheltering in place across the world over the coronavirus, major hospitality brands are getting creative with their marketing and are creating consumer buzz by releasing signature food recipes.

The DoubleTree by Hilton published an official bake-at-home recipe for its famous chocolate chip cookies on Tuesday, so fans can make their own batch at home when they can’t visit the hotel chain.

HILTON WITHDRAWS 2020 EARNINGS AMID CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 68.45 -1.64 -2.34%

“We know this is an anxious time for everyone. A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness,” Shawn McAteer, the senior vice president and global head of DoubleTree by Hilton, said in a statement. “We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Chocolate Chip Cookie Ingredients Makes 26 cookies ½ pound of softened butter (2 sticks)

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

¾ cup of packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 ¼ cups of flour

½ cup of rolled oats

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

Pinch of cinnamon

2 ⅔ cups of Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 ¾ cups of chopped walnuts

To make the DoubleTree’s signature chocolate chip cookies, you’ll need to start by mixing the butter, granulated and brown sugar together in a bowl. If you have a stand mixer, you can set the bowl for two minutes on medium speed. If not, you’ll have to mix by hand until the contents look evenly blended.

WAFFLE HOUSE TO RESTOCK WAFFLE MIX AFTER SELLING OUT IN 4 HOURS

Once your initial mix is done, you will add the eggs, vanilla and lemon juice to the bowl. Mix it all together again for 30 seconds on low speed and once more for two minutes on medium speed. You can stop when the mixture looks “light and fluffy.”

With the mixture set on low speed, add the flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, and continue blending for about 45 seconds. Next, with the bowl removed from the mixer, you’ll add the chocolate chips and walnuts. Stir until it is evenly spread out.

Arrange the dough on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. About three tablespoons should do, and each cookie should be around two inches apart on the tray. Finally, with your oven preheated to 300°F, bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BOOSTS COMFORT FOODS SALES

If cookies aren’t enough, The Walt Disney Company is revealing some of its most popular theme park menu items in light of its resort shut down.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 104.50 +3.43 +3.39%

Disney Frozen Pineapple Treat Ingredients 1 big scoop of vanilla ice cream

4 ounces of pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple

On the Disney World app, fans can log in and get access recipes for a limited time with the app’s updated “Now You’re Cooking with Disney Parks” clickable animated stories. So far, the app has detailed an easy recipe for Disney’s Frozen Pineapple Treat, which only requires vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice, frozen pineapple pieces and a blender. If you feel like serving the treat like a soft serve, you’ll need a star-tipped piping bag on hand.

Disney’s assorted blogs are also publishing signature recipe amid the parks’ closure.

GROCERY SHOPPING TIPS FOR AVOIDING CORONAVIRUS

On Sunday, the Disney Parks Blog shared how to make the company’s beloved “Churro Bites” along with an accompanying instructional video.

The Disney Family Blog and Disney Eats are also sharing recipes regularly to inspire creativity in the kitchen.

CORONAVIRUS GIVES STREAMING, HOME LIQUOR DELIVERY SERVICE 500% BOOST

Even restaurants are joining in on big recipe reveals, which would be a big no-no under typical circumstances.

The British Asian-fusion restaurant chain Wagamama made waves on social media after posting the official recipe for its “Katsu Curry.” An eight-minute and 51-second video on Instagram shows users how to make the high-demand dish at home with a full breakdown for the sauce, fried chicken, rice and vegetables.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Similarly, McDonald’s UK shared details on how customers can make a Sausage & Egg McMuffin at home during self-isolation earlier this week.

“Craving a McMuffin? We've got you,” the company wrote in a tweet, which included a detailed graphic on how to make the breakfast item.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 183.70 +6.21 +3.50%

The straightforward recipe advises cooks to toast their English muffin until it is golden brown while seasoning the sausage patty with salt before grilling for six to seven minutes on each side. If you have a metal ring for making perfectly shaped eggs, McDonald’s UK says placing it in an oiled frying pan with water at the base will help to make restaurant-quality eggs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The pan’s water should reach boiling before you crack your eggs into the ring and cook for two to three minutes while the pan’s cover is on. When all is done cooking, you can assemble your Sausage and Egg McMuffin with the patty, eggs and a slice of American cheese.