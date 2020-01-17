Hilton launches new lifestyle brand Tempo for ‘modern achievers’

Hilton has launched yet another new hotel brand -- this time, it’s for the “modern achievers.”

The hospitality company announced the launch of “Tempo by Hilton” on Thursday in a press release.

The “approachable lifestyle brand” hopes to help “guests live better lives” and was developed with the help of Thrive Global -- Arianna Huffington’s well-being technology company -- and Blau + Associates, a restaurant planning and development company, the release said.

“Tempo by Hilton introduces a new concept by combining all the benefits and efficiencies owners expect from a limited service model with an uplifting dose of inspiration,” Phil Cordell, SVP and global head of new brand development at Hilton, said in a statement.

“Utilizing a data-driven blueprint, we identified lifestyle offerings inside the guest rooms and throughout the property that push the entire sector to new heights,” Cordell added. “The end result is a compelling, yet approachable brand that enables owners to expand their portfolios in sought-after locations across the country as well as capture a new demographic of travelers.”

There are already 30 Tempo by Hilton commitments across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C,. and Atlanta -- along with 30 more deals in the process, according to the release.

Tempo by Hilton hotels will have several brand-specific features. Guest rooms will include “Power Up” and “Power Down” collections through the television that will guide customers through rituals and meditations meant to help them prepare for the day or help them wind down for bed.

Rooms will also have an open-concept closet, a steamer and an oversized bath suite with a backlit mirror that has built-in Bluetooth speakers.

The lobby and other shared spaces of the hotel were designed to “encourage guests to look up from their daily grind and take a moment for themselves,” the release said.

Tempo by Hilton hotels will have a cafe with smoothies and other breakfast options and a bar with craft cocktails and seasonal menus of small plates. The lobby will also have a complimentary coffee and tea bar, the release said.

The new brand is also “committed to implementing sustainable practices throughout the guest experience,” as part of Hilton’s Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, the release said.

“Through our research, we found that while our current upscale offerings have been incredibly successful at earning loyalty among specific guest segments, there was a rising demographic of ambitious and highly discerning travelers that weren’t engaging with the category,” Jon Witter, chief customer officer at Hilton, said in a statement.

“With Tempo by Hilton, we are able to reach these influential consumers through a new, elevated yet approachable class of hotels designed to surpass expectations of both customers and owners in truly meaningful ways,” Witter added.

Hilton also recently launched several other brands, including Motto by Hilton and Signia Hilton.

