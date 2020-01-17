Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Hilton launches new lifestyle brand Tempo for ‘modern achievers’

There are 30 commitments to build Tempo hotels across the country already

By FOXBusiness
close
Sonder CEO Francis Davidson discusses how his company is competing with Airbnb and the hotel industry. video

Find out why Jeff Bezos, A-Rod are investing in this ‘modern hotel company’

Sonder CEO Francis Davidson discusses how his company is competing with Airbnb and the hotel industry.

Hilton has launched yet another new hotel brand -- this time, it’s for the “modern achievers.”

Continue Reading Below

The hospitality company announced the launch of “Tempo by Hilton” on Thursday in a press release.

The “approachable lifestyle brand” hopes to help “guests live better lives” and was developed with the help of Thrive Global -- Arianna Huffington’s well-being technology company -- and Blau + Associates, a restaurant planning and development company, the release said.

Hilton's new brand, Tempo by Hilton, was launched Thursday. (Tempo by Hilton)

CARTOON NETWORK HOTEL OPENS IN PENNSYLVANIA -- HERE’S HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO STAY THERE

“Tempo by Hilton introduces a new concept by combining all the benefits and efficiencies owners expect from a limited service model with an uplifting dose of inspiration,” Phil Cordell, SVP and global head of new brand development at Hilton, said in a statement.

“Utilizing a data-driven blueprint, we identified lifestyle offerings inside the guest rooms and throughout the property that push the entire sector to new heights,” Cordell added. “The end result is a compelling, yet approachable brand that enables owners to expand their portfolios in sought-after locations across the country as well as capture a new demographic of travelers.”

The oversized bath suite in Tempo rooms will include a backlit mirror that has built-in Bluetooth speakers. (Tempo by Hilton)

Tempo guest rooms will also have open-concept closets and a "Get Ready Zone," with a desk and a backlit mirror. (Tempo by Hilton)

A rendering of a public space in a Tempo hotel. (Tempo by Hilton)

There are already 30 Tempo by Hilton commitments across the U.S., including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C,. and Atlanta -- along with 30 more deals in the process, according to the release.

Tempo by Hilton hotels will have several brand-specific features. Guest rooms will include “Power Up” and “Power Down” collections through the television that will guide customers through rituals and meditations meant to help them prepare for the day or help them wind down for bed.

UBS BANKER SUES 5-STAR CARIBBEAN HOTEL FOR ‘NIGHTMARE THAT DOES NOT END’

Rooms will also have an open-concept closet, a steamer and an oversized bath suite with a backlit mirror that has built-in Bluetooth speakers.

The lobby and other shared spaces of the hotel were designed to “encourage guests to look up from their daily grind and take a moment for themselves,” the release said.

A rendering of an informal lounge in a Tempo hotel is pictured. (Tempo by Hilton)

Tempo by Hilton hotels will have a cafe with smoothies and other breakfast options and a bar with craft cocktails and seasonal menus of small plates. The lobby will also have a complimentary coffee and tea bar, the release said.

The new brand is also “committed to implementing sustainable practices throughout the guest experience,” as part of Hilton’s Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, the release said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Through our research, we found that while our current upscale offerings have been incredibly successful at earning loyalty among specific guest segments, there was a rising demographic of ambitious and highly discerning travelers that weren’t engaging with the category,” Jon Witter, chief customer officer at Hilton, said in a statement.

“With Tempo by Hilton, we are able to reach these influential consumers through a new, elevated yet approachable class of hotels designed to surpass expectations of both customers and owners in truly meaningful ways,” Witter added.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HLTHILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.113.92+2.32+2.08%

Hilton also recently launched several other brands, including Motto by Hilton and Signia Hilton.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS