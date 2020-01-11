Cartoon Network Hotel opens in Pennsylvania — Here's how much it costs to stay there

WarnerMedia's official cartoon-themed hotel has finally opened its doors.

The Cartoon Network Hotel opened on Friday in Lancaster, Pa., adjacent to Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park.

The 165-room, kid-friendly hotel sits on a 9-acre property and was built in collaboration with Palace Entertainment.

It has interactive displays and themed decor based on iconic Cartoon Network shows such as "Adventure Time" and "The Powerpuff Girls."

According to the website, the hotel has a full-service restaurant, a cafe, an outdoor resort-style pool and an indoor pool.

The hotel also offers outdoor screenings of Cartoon Network shows, a kids' play area called the "Toon Room" and an arcade-inspired by the cartoon show "Ben 10."

A regular reservation costs about $169 per night, according to a cursory check by FOX Business.

The Cartoon Network Hotel also offers customizable experiences if guests want to stay in a specifically-themed room, but those reservations can be a bit more expensive -- depending on how far in advance guests book the rooms.

"The Cartoon Network Hotel will be unlike any other property in the region," Rolf Paegert, chief operating officer of Palace Entertainment, said in an earlier statement.

"Cartoon Network characters and theming will bring the property to life and offer magical, interactive experiences around every turn. This hotel is going to set the standard for guest-focused, themed lodging immersion," Paegert added.

