These high paying jobs don’t need a bachelor’s degree: Report

By FOXBusiness
IBM AI expert on robots taking over jobs

IBM Data and AI general manager Rob Thomas discusses AI being incorporated into the workforce.

Turns out, you don’t need a bachelor’s degree — and all the debt that often comes with it — in order to bring home a six-figure salary.

On Tuesday, SmartAsset published a report of the highest-paying jobs that don’t need a bachelor’s degree or another advanced degree.

For its report, SmartAsset used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for 2018 and arranged them based on the degree needed to get a job in each field.

The website ranked jobs that require an associate’s degree or less by their average annual salary.

Even though an advanced degree isn’t required, many of the jobs on the list still need some kind of occupation-specific training or education, SmartAsset found. Many of those trainings are “hands-on,” the website said.

The report also found that careers in law enforcement and aviation took up several spots on the list.

The first and third place spots were filled by jobs in aviation while law enforcement jobs took up sixth and eleventh place.

Jobs that made it onto the top 10 list ranged in average annual salary from $85,260 on the low end to $120,830 on the high end.

To see the top of the list, here are the 10 highest-paying jobs that don’t require an advanced degree — and the average annual salary for each, according to SmartAsset.

10. Gaming managers: $85,260

According to SmartAsset, gaming managers typically work in casinos and usually require a high school diploma or an equivalent degree. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth, File)

9. Power distributors and dispatchers: $85,340

8. Radiation therapist: $86,730

7. Athletes and sports competitors: $87,030

Even though being a professional athlete doesn't usually require an advanced degree, many athletes do have degrees because of college athletic programs, SmartAsset pointed out in its report.  (Getty)

6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives: $93,100

5. Funeral service managers: $93,820

In order to be a funeral service manager, you usually need a associate's degree, according to SmartAsset. (Getty)

4. Nuclear power reactor operators: $95,310

3. Commercial pilots: $96,530

According to SmartAsset, being a commercial pilot doesn't generally require even an associate's degree. However, a high school diploma or equivalent is necessary, as well as a commercial pilot's license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). (iStock)

2. Transportation, storage and distribution managers: $102,850

1. Air traffic controllers: $120,830

The highest paying job that doesn't need an advanced degree is an air traffic controller, according to SmartAsset. An associate's degree is typically required, and most people need an associate's degree from the Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initia