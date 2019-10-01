These high paying jobs don’t need a bachelor’s degree: Report

Turns out, you don’t need a bachelor’s degree — and all the debt that often comes with it — in order to bring home a six-figure salary.

On Tuesday, SmartAsset published a report of the highest-paying jobs that don’t need a bachelor’s degree or another advanced degree.

For its report, SmartAsset used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for 2018 and arranged them based on the degree needed to get a job in each field.

The website ranked jobs that require an associate’s degree or less by their average annual salary.

Even though an advanced degree isn’t required, many of the jobs on the list still need some kind of occupation-specific training or education, SmartAsset found. Many of those trainings are “hands-on,” the website said.

The report also found that careers in law enforcement and aviation took up several spots on the list.

The first and third place spots were filled by jobs in aviation while law enforcement jobs took up sixth and eleventh place.

Jobs that made it onto the top 10 list ranged in average annual salary from $85,260 on the low end to $120,830 on the high end.

To see the top of the list, here are the 10 highest-paying jobs that don’t require an advanced degree — and the average annual salary for each, according to SmartAsset.

10. Gaming managers: $85,260

9. Power distributors and dispatchers: $85,340

8. Radiation therapist: $86,730

7. Athletes and sports competitors: $87,030

6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives: $93,100

5. Funeral service managers: $93,820

4. Nuclear power reactor operators: $95,310

3. Commercial pilots: $96,530

2. Transportation, storage and distribution managers: $102,850

1. Air traffic controllers: $120,830