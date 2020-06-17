Which social media site has the most users?

During the last decade, social media has become ubiquitous in modern life, and U.S.-based Facebook is the biggest social media platform with more than 2 billion users.

Continue Reading Below

In addition, many social media companies are finding ways to expand past their "social" realm, including Facebook through its Workplace platform that's used by companies as large as Walmart.

WHAT IS SECTION 230?

Here are the five biggest social media sites by number of active users, according to Statista:

Facebook

The most well-known social network has nearly 2.5 billion users. Founded by now-billionaire Mark Zuckerberg while he was a student at Harvard University in 2004, it's a site used by people worldwide to share life updates, photos, direct messages and to buy and sell merchandise.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 235.47 -0.06 -0.03%

YouTube

YouTube, which Google bought in 2006, is primarily a video-sharing platform used for news, tutorials, "vlogs" and more. The site has roughly 2 billion users. The site has gained viewers due to the coronavirus pandemic. More people are watching YouTube content on their smart TVs, prompting the company to launch a program called YouTube Select allowing brands to buy ads targeted to people watching on larger screens.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook and is used by more than 25 percent of the world's population, the company announced when it hit 2 billion users in February. It uses encryption technology so users can have private conversations that third parties cannot trace.

FACEBOOK WORKERS STAGE 'VIRTUAL PROTEST' OVER CONTROVERSIAL TRUMP: REPORT

WeChat

WeChat is China's all-encompassing, popular social network with more than 1 billion users each month. It's owned by the giant Chinese tech company Tencent. Users can even pay for goods using only their face through WeChat ⁠— the company rolled out facial recognition payment technology in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Instagram

Instagram, also owned by Facebook, is a photo-sharing app that boasts roughly 1 billion users. Facebook bought the popular social media platform for $1 billion in 2012. Since then, Instagram has introduced features like Instagram Shopping, Instagram Stories and IGTV. Not all have been successes, and Instagram dropped IGTV in January due to low engagement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE