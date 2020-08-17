Sean Hannity warns current state of US cities is ‘coming attraction' for socialist leadership

American cities are being run into the ground by Democratic leadership amid increasing violence, offering a glimpse of what would happen in the U.S. under socialism, Fox News host Sean Hannity told Fox Business Network's “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

Continue Reading Below

“[These cities] have one thing in common. They've been run by liberal Democrats for decades ... ” said Hannity, the author of the new book "Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink". “I look at those cities as a preview of coming attractions. That's why I say ‘on the brink,’ because these are now the stated policies.”

Hannity gave city governments a failing grade on issues of safety, security and education. "Liberal cities run by liberal Democrats,” he said, have performed poorly economically and will continue to fall short.

HOW PROTESTS ARE PUTTING AMERICA'S CITIES IN 'DEEP HOLES': DON PEEBLES

“So now we're going to defund the police. We'll get rid of oil and gas, the lifeblood of the world's economy ... And then we're going to offer everything for free to every American," he said. "Cradle to grave, womb to the tomb. Well, I don't think you'd ever need a Harvard or MIT degree ... to figure out that those numbers will not add up and that's not going to work… You tell me where socialism works.”

In his book, Hannity warns that history could repeat itself under socialist leadership which he pointed out has never worked.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“What is government doing so well that now we're going to double down on more government?” he asked.

The "Hannity" host went on to note that we're expected to trust the same government that failed to keep Americans safe and secure during violent protests with mail-in voting.

"We're going to trust them with mail-in ballots and they're going to change the system 78 days before the election?' he said. "I don't think that's going to end well for anybody or be fair to the American people."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS