Tax Reform

Trump tax cuts are helping the middle class, do the math: Grover Norquist

'People will be able to do their own calculation,' he says

By FOXBusiness
Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist goes over the benefits of tax cuts and the imposition of an internet sales tax.video

Internet tax is ‘loser states’ trying to tax successful business: Grover Norquist

When it comes to how President Trump's tax cuts have affected the average American, all taxpayers need to do is check their bank accounts, Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist told FOX Business' Ashley Webster on Monday.

"Look at your taxes this year, last year, the year before, and you can figure out how much your tax cut was and what you would lose if the Democrats win the presidency and the Senate," Norquist said on "Varney & Co."

Norquist said all the current Democratic candidates want to take the tax cuts away that Trump enacted during his presidency.

"The middle-income family of four earning $71,000 a year got a $2,000 tax cut, that's about a 58 percent cut," Norquist said. "That would be taken away."

He said a single parent with one child who currently makes $31,000 would see their taxes increase $1,300.

"They can say all they want that it's only for rich people, but people will be able to do their own calculation," Norquist said.

