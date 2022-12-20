First images emerge of British banknotes featuring King Charles III

The Bank of England has unveiled the first images of banknotes featuring Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III.

The £5, £10, £20 and £50 bills, which are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024, will replace those featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

The Bank says the King’s image will appear in two places: on the front of the note, and in the see-through security window.

No other changes to the existing designs were made.

"All polymer banknotes carrying a portrait of HM Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender, and the public can continue to use these as normal," the Bank said.

"In line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimize the environmental and financial impact of this change, new notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes," it added. "Notes featuring HM Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III will therefore co-circulate."

Charles III has taken the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.