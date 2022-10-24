Print of King Charles’ Balmoral Castle painting sells for $6,500: ‘Exceeded its estimate by so much’

A print of a 2001 painting by King Charles III sold at auction for a whopping $6,500 or nearly 10 times the original estimate.

The print, sold on Thursday as part of Bonhams’ "The Scottish Home" auction, was one of 100.

"This charming print combined the king’s passion for painting and his deep affection for Scotland," Hamish Wilson, curator of the sale, told FOXBusiness.com on Monday. "It acquired special resonance and appeal, of course, because of recent events, and I am not surprised there was such keen bidding nor that it exceeded its estimate by so much."

The British royal’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Sept. 8 at the beloved Scotland estate. She was 96.

The print was signed in pencil by Charles. It depicts Balmoral Castle, where the queen traditionally spent her summer months with her family. It was valued initially between £400-600, or $451.60-$677.40.

Seventy-nine of Charles’ watercolor paintings were displayed at The Garrison Chapel in London earlier this year, marking the first full exhibition of the monarch's artwork, People magazine reported. The paintings featured outdoor scenes created in Scotland, France and Africa, among others. Tanzania, in particular, is one of the king’s favorite places to paint.

In the exhibit’s display panel, the 73-year-old shared that he started to paint after finding photography "less than satisfying."

"Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolor and to cover that almost ‘inner’ sense of texture, which is impossible to achieve via photography" said Charles, as quoted by The Scotsman.

According to the outlet, Charles described how the hobby "refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach."

"You become increasingly aware of things that may have escaped your attention previously – things like the quality of light and shade, of tone and texture and of the shape of buildings in relation to the landscape," he shared.

"It all requires the most intense concentration and, consequently, is one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know," Charles continued. "In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach."

Charles inherited land, regal estates, jewels, paintings and other personal property – some going back centuries – from his mother, Forbes reported. He now oversees the late monarch’s $42 billion portfolio of assets "held in trust for the kingdom." One of the estates he inherited included Balmoral Castle.

The outlet noted that the queen’s will is expected to be sealed for at least 90 years.