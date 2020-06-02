Elon Musk taking a break from Twitter

It has been a busy month for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, so he's taking some time off..from Twitter.

Musk's aerospace company SpaceX made history over the weekend with a successful manned launch of his company's Dragon Spaceship.

He also hit a big payday as Tesla hit certain performance targets. He qualified for a a payout of nearly $800 million.

Plus he became a father again as he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby.

On Monday, Musk made the announcement in a very simple tweet saying "Off twitter for awhile."

Prior to the sign-off, Musk's last tweet was about his Dragon Capsule crew docking with the International Space Station.

