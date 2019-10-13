Trump, Congress prepare to sanction Turkey as invasion wreaks havoc on northern Syria

President Trump said on Sunday that he and members of Congress are working to punish Turkey economically after the country invaded neighboring Syria following the administration's decision to withdraw troops from the region.

"Dealing with [Sen. Lindsey Graham] and many members of Congress, including Democrats, about imposing powerful Sanctions on Turkey," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Treasury is ready to go, additional legislation may be sought. There is great consensus on this. Turkey has asked that it not be done. Stay tuned!"

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told "Fox News Sunday" that the U.S. would be withdrawing 1,000 troops from northern Syria but didn't give a timeline.

The United Nations says at least 130,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in northeastern Syria. The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said in a statement that 950 ISIS supporters escaped from a camp for displaced people amid the fighting.

Trump has given his administration the power to place "significant" sanctions on Turkey, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a press conference on Friday.

Trump had said on Monday he would "obliterate" Turkey's economy, if necessary, after his decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off-limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)," Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!" the president continued.

Some officials see the move as a betrayal of the Kurds, whom the U.S. supported against ISIS for years.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called it an "impulsive decision" by Trump that would undo U.S. gains in the region and give ISIS fighters a "second lease on life."

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche, Lucas Tomlinson and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed reporting.