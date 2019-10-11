Trump authorizes administration to slap 'significant' sanctions on Turkey

President Trump has given his administration the power to place "significant" sanctions on Turkey, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a press conference on Friday.

Although the administration has not yet imposed any sanctions on Turkey, Mnuchin warned they were willing to do so.

"These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don’t have to use them," he said. "We can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to."

Trump faced a fierce, bipartisan backlash this week after a sudden announcement that the U.S. was withdrawing from northeastern Syria in advance of Turkey's military operations, blindsiding both lawmakers and American allies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.