Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Trump authorizes administration to slap 'significant' sanctions on Turkey

By FOXBusiness
Trump: 'Turkey knows where I stand' with regards to Syria

President Trump speaks to reporters in front of the White House about Turkey and the withdrawal of American troops from Syria.

President Trump has given his administration the power to place "significant" sanctions on Turkey, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a press conference on Friday.

Although the administration has not yet imposed any sanctions on Turkey, Mnuchin warned they were willing to do so.

"These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don’t have to use them," he said. "We can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to."

Trump faced a fierce, bipartisan backlash this week after a sudden announcement that the U.S. was withdrawing from northeastern Syria in advance of Turkey's military operations, blindsiding both lawmakers and American allies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 