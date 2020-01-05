Expand / Collapse search
DirecTV channels return in these markets after AT&T, Hearst reach deal

Dispute led to blackouts of 34 stations in 26 markets

By FOXBusiness
Hearst-owned TV stations are returning to DirecTV after Hearst Television and AT&T reached a new retransmission agreement, the companies announced Sunday.

The return of 34 channels in 26 local markets means millions of DirecTV customers should be able to catch Sunday's NFL playoff games and the Golden Globes, Deadline reported.

"Hearst and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience," the companies said in a joint statement.

Earlier, Hearst had pulled its stations from the AT&T-owned DirecTV Friday, according to the report. Hearst had already given four temporary extensions on their previous retransmission deal, and negotiations on the new agreement had apparently reached an impasse.

Retransmission agreements set the amount of money that TV service providers like cable companies pay to TV stations to air their channels.

The blackout had affected DirecTV customers in Albuquerque-Santa Fe, New Mexico; Baltimore; Birmingham, Alabama; Boston; Burlington, Vermont; Cincinnati; Des Moines-Ames, Iowa; Fort Smith, Arkansas; Greensboro-Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina-Asheville, North Carolina; Harrisburg-Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City; Louisville, Kentucky; Milwaukee; Monterey-Salinas, California; New Orleans; Oklahoma City; Omaha, Nebraska; Orlando-Daytona, Florida; Pittsburgh; Portland-Auburn, Maine; Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, California; Savannah, Georgia; Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida; and West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, Florida.

The companies didn't share the details of the agreement.

