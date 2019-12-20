Digital gift cards allow you to give an experience this holiday season

Sick of getting socks or itchy sweaters as holiday gifts?

A new survey from COUNTRY Financial, 61 percent of respondents wanted the gift of an experience over a store-bought item. A new business wants you to give your loved ones an experience this season and support local businesses while you do it.

Founder David Leibner discussed his company, ItsOnMe, on FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” on Friday.

ItsOnMe allows you to go online, find a local business in your loved one’s area and purchase a digital gift card for them. There’s a variety of options including a round of golf or a meal at a local restaurant, Leibner said.

“Restaurants are really where people eat and online is where they shop.” - David Leibner, founder of ItsOnMe

“We found that people don't really have the opportunity to gift local, to support the local businesses,” he said. “So, we built a platform that made it easy for businesses to sign up and start selling gift cards from their website and their social media pages because restaurants are really where people eat and online is where they shop.”

The gift will be instantly sent to the person receiving the gift via email or text, with an option to be printed out and sent in an envelope for a more traditional gift card feel.

