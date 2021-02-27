Dems reject GOP amendment during COVID bill debate to replace massive rail project with mental health funding for students

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by the House early Saturday includes more than $100 million for a public transit expansion in California -- over the objections of some Republicans.

Those funds are aimed at drilling a new tunnel for phase two of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) expansion that would extend the existing public rail system into Silicon Valley, FOX Business previously reported.

Ahead of the overnight COVID bill vote, Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, introduced a motion to send the bill back to the budget committee in order to redirect the money from the BART expansion to mental health programs for students.

The CDC has warned that many young people’s “social, emotional and mental well-being” has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as they have been forced to distance from family and friends, had breaks in the continuity of their learning and health care and have missed significant life events.

“We’ve seen increasing rates of depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges among our kids who have been trapped behind screens for a year now,” Hinson said.

Hinson alleged the BART expansion is a “pet project” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rather than urgent pandemic relief.

“This is Washington pork spending at its worst,” she said.

Pelosi didn’t specifically address the project in her comments during the debate session, but she did say the relief package would support millions of children living in households with food insecurity, help the families of 27 million children with an expanded child care tax credit and get children back into schools.

“We are putting children safely back in schools with a $130 billion investment in reopening schools and making up for lost learning, and to do so safely,” she said.

The House voted down Hinson’s amendment before passing the relief bill by a 219-212 vote.

The bill may still face a roadblock in the Senate, where Republicans are expected to object to a $15 minimum wage requirement included among the provisions.