Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine could be available for emergency use by fall: report

Testing is underway in Germany

By FOXBusiness
close
Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic argues the coronavirus has had a negative financial impact on hospitals, leading to health care workers getting laid off. He also said hospitals are a safe environment for care.video

Coronavirus put US hospitals in bad financial shape: Cleveland Clinic CEO

Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic argues the coronavirus has had a negative financial impact on hospitals, leading to health care workers getting laid off. He also said hospitals are a safe environment for care.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is aiming to have a coronavirus vaccine ready on an emergency use basis in the fall and full approval by the end of 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Pfizer has partnered with German company BioNTech to test vaccine candidates in both the U.S. and Germany — testing has already begun in the latter country. Testing in the U.S. could begin next week if regulators give the go-ahead, Pfizer told The Journal.

IS CORONAVIRUS AN EPIDEMIC OR A PANDEMIC?

BioNTech has also partnered with Chinese company Fosun Pharma and plans to test the experimental vaccines there, according to a press release.

Pfizer is spending $500 million on coronavirus research and development and $150 million on preparing its ability to manufacture treatments, according to The Journal.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Other companies focusing on coronavirus vaccine development include Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. It's truly a race against the clock as creating a vaccine can take years.

"When we talk about vaccine development programs, a typical vaccine development program from discovery to licensure can cost up to a billion dollars and take up to a decade," vaccine policy expert Kelly Cappio of Avalere Health told FOX Business.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PFEPFIZER INC.37.96+0.05+0.13%

"Vaccine development in general involves ... a high risk of failure. These vaccines can't be developed overnight," Cappio said. "It's important to have a lot of candidates in the early pipeline."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE