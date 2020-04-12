Expand / Collapse search
IRS

First coronavirus relief checks deposited to Americans: IRS

Many adults will receive $1,200 payments

By FOXBusiness
The Internal Revenue Service said on Saturday that it had deposited the first stimulus checks into taxpayers' accounts.

"#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers' bank accounts today," IRS wrote on its official Twitter account. "We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we'll continue issuing them as fast as we can."

The payments will be $1,200 per adult for those with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000. The threshold for married couples is $150,000 – they are eligible for $2,400 and $500 per child.

Paper checks are expected to begin being sent the week of April 20.

On Friday, the IRS launched a highly anticipated web portal for non-filers to give their information to the tax agency, which will allow them to collect their economic impact payments from the federal government.

The tool will help "millions" of people, according to the IRS. It is designed for people who do not normally file tax returns – which is how the tax agency is determining whether the vast majority of Americans qualify for a $1,200 stimulus check.

