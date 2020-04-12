First coronavirus relief checks deposited to Americans: IRS

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The Internal Revenue Service said on Saturday that it had deposited the first stimulus checks into taxpayers' accounts.

PAY RUNS OUT FOR FURLOUGHED WORKERS

"#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers' bank accounts today," IRS wrote on its official Twitter account. "We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we'll continue issuing them as fast as we can."

The payments will be $1,200 per adult for those with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000. The threshold for married couples is $150,000 – they are eligible for $2,400 and $500 per child.

Paper checks are expected to begin being sent the week of April 20.

CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS PAYMENTS: SOME MUST TAKE ACTION TO GET CHECKS

On Friday, the IRS launched a highly anticipated web portal for non-filers to give their information to the tax agency, which will allow them to collect their economic impact payments from the federal government.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The tool will help "millions" of people, according to the IRS. It is designed for people who do not normally file tax returns – which is how the tax agency is determining whether the vast majority of Americans qualify for a $1,200 stimulus check.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS