What are the top health care unions?

Difficulties facing health care workers have come to the forefront as they have battled the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines.

Health care workers have protested furloughs and a lack of personal protective equipment throughout the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Members of SEIU Local 121 RN at Riverside Community Hospital in Riverside, California, said they would strike June 26 to July 6, alleging the hospital "continues to cut corners and take risks with nurses’ and patients’ lives."

Here are some of the major U.S. health care unions:

National Nurses United

National Nurses United, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, has more than 150,000 members. Founded in 2009, it's the largest professional association of registered nurses.

NNU staged a protest at the White House on April 21 asking the Trump administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to enact an emergency temporary standard over fears of a PPE shortage.

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest health care union in the United States with 450,000 members in states including Massachusetts and Florida. The group has been around since 1932 and was referred to as “the authentic conscience of the labor movement" by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

1199SEIU is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union.

National Union of Healthcare Workers

The National Union of Healthcare Workers has more than 15,000 members, including medical technicians, clerical workers, psychologists, pharmacists, housekeepers, dietary workers, nurses, nursing assistants and drug rehabilitation counselors. The group was founded in 2009.

