Coronavirus has not closed these businesses: Banks, telecom providers stay open

The coronavirus pandemic that has caused many businesses to temporarily close has not taken a complete toll on animal hospitals, banks and other establishments.

Continue Reading Below

In order to stem the tide of the virus, dine-in restaurants and many retail establishments have shuttered, but other businesses are making changes and carrying on.

TRUMP TOUTS AUTOMAKERS FOR ASSISTING VENTILATOR PRODUCTION: LET'S 'SEE HOW GOOD YOU ARE'

For example, mobile carrier AT&T announced Sunday that it is waiving domestic wireless plan overage charges for the next 60 days after closing many, but not all, of its locations.

Telecommunications

AT&T's waiver will apply to residential or small business wireless customers who incur overages because of economic hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another company keeping people connected, internet and television provider Charter Communications/Spectrum, says it won't terminate service for individuals and small businesses facing hardship because of the pandemic. Spectrum is encouraging customers to stay away from its stores if they have any flu-like symptoms.

Banks

National and local banks are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic by asking patrons to make appointments, going drive-through only and even closing down locations as they continue to operate.

California and Illinois are currently under shelter-in-place orders calling for residents to stay indoors barring a specific, justifiable reason during extenuating circumstances. Shelter-in-place orders vary from place to place, and in California trips to the bank are not barred but are discouraged.

Laundromats

You might not be able to blame smelly clothes on the coronavirus pandemic as many states have deemed laundromats essential (meaning they'll be asked to stay open) while other establishments must close.

Marijuana dispensaries

Marijuana dispensaries, still illegal in some areas, have been deemed "essential" in Los Angeles County and other municipalities where it's sold as a health care product.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's "Safer at Home" order, imposed Thursday, allows such businesses to keep operating and as a result, many dispensaries are experiencing a boom.

Animal hospitals

Some veterinary hospitals also are remaining open. Many are taking extreme measures recommended by the American Veterinary Medical Association to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, such as curbside service, postponing elective surgeries and preserving medical supplies.

For curbside service, pet owners remain inside their vehicles in the hospital parking lot while pets are brought inside by hospital staff. Communication is typically done by phone or through a cracked vehicle window. Some doctors, like Dr. Sara Starkey of Toledo's Shoreland Animal Hospital told ABC 13 that they will even do the exam in a pet owner's car.

"We always do car exams if there's something contagious the pet has like a kennel cough or the doggie flu, but now we are extending that out to people that don't even want to come in the building. We will do them in the parking lot, we'll take medication out to the parking lot, mainly so people aren't cross contaminating," Starkey said.

Food banks

Food banks across the country are also open for business as the need for food assistance continues to grow and many are being laid off from their jobs. Many are adding mobile or drive-through options wherever possible and are even considering teaming up with the National Guard to pack and deliver food to those who can’t leave their homes.

DEMOCRATIC LEADERS CRITICIZE GOP’S CORONAVIRUS RELIEF BILL AS TOO PRO-BUSINESS

In addition, food banks are working with meal programs to minimize the risk of spreading the disease by scheduling appointments and suggesting that only one member of the household visit the pantry or distribution site in order to decrease the number of people congregating in one place.

Nonprofit Feeding America has also launched a national food and fund-raising effort using the COVID-19 Response Fund to support people facing hunger and the food banks who help them. This includes building an inventory of emergency food boxes and distributing them to member food banks across the country, as well as working to get incremental funding to support other anticipated costs.

"Our first priority is the millions of individuals, families and seniors who rely on food banks for help," said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. "Our member food banks are always there to help throughout the year and in times of disaster. This fund will advance their ability to respond efficiently and effectively in their communities so that food is not added to the list of worries for families during this pandemic."

"We cannot do it alone," Babineaux-Fontenot added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

If you or someone you know has any leftover food or is interested in volunteering, you can donate to the fund or go on your local food bank's website.