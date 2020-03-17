What does it mean to shelter in place?

A shelter-in-place order, which is issued during extenuating circumstances like a public health emergency, calls for residents to stay indoors barring a specific, justifiable reason during extenuating circumstances, such as a public emergency.

The term has circulated on social media and in news reports this week as officials respond to threats surrounding the new coronavirus, which has afflicted at least 4,661 people in the United States, and more than 187,000 globally, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine's Coronavirus Resource Center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides basic guidelines for “how to shelter in place,” which include stocking up on supplies, finding a safe spot to hunker down indoors and, simply staying put. The CDC also emphasized that different types of emergencies called for different shelter-in-place responses.

On Monday, San Francisco officials announced a shelter-in-place order for the Bay Area’s 7 million residents, requiring that they stay inside and venture out only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks.

The order affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda, which includes the cities of Berkeley and Oakland.

As of Tuesday, at least 557 COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, cases were reported in California.

The order, the most drastic measure taken yet in the nation, took effect Tuesday and is expected to run until at least April 7.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, New York had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation with 1,374, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a press conference. And 644 of those cases have been reported in the Big Apple, according to the New York City Health Department’s latest numbers released at about 10:30 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN on Tuesday officials are "strongly considering" following in San Francisco's footsteps. He further said they are “going to look at all other options, but it could get to that for sure for the whole country."

But Cuomo insisted during the press conference he has “no interest whatsoever and no plan whatsoever to quarantine any city.”

“That cannot happen,” he said. “It cannot happen legally. No city in the state can quarantine itself without state approval.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.