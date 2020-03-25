Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus pushes California Gov. Newsom to waive mortgage fees for 4 banks

Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have all agreed to waive mortgage payments

Associated Press
Fed rule change allows banks to use buffer zone

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says four of the nation's largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend mortgage payments for those impacted by the coronavirus.

Newsom says Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have all agreed to waive mortgage payments for 90 days. Newsom says Bank of America has agreed to a 30-day suspension.

More than 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 13.

The news comes after Congress reached a deal with the Trump administration on a stimulus package that will increase unemployment benefits by $600 per week on top of what the state provides.

Newsom said California will receive $10 billion from the stimulus bill -- $5.5 billion for the state, $4.5 billion for cities and counties.

