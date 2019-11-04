Pro-Trump comedian Terrence Williams: Hollywood snubbed me

Conservative comedian Terrence Williams, believes that his support of President Trump has cost him film roles and made him an outcast in Hollywood.

“Hollywood does not like me. I’m not allowed in Hollywood, you know, I can’t come to [any] of their barbecues,” Williams told FOX Business,’ Stuart Varney.

Williams has been a supporter of Trump since he first came down the escalator in Trump Tower and applauds the president for his reducing unemployment among black Americans to an all-time low. He contrasted this to President Obama’s ultimately empty promises to help the black community.

“I like President Trump, because President Trump, he keeps it real … I don’t like when these politicians sugar coat,” he said.

The comedian’s refusal to hide his beliefs, he suggests, has cost him roles.

“They don’t want to cast me in anything, because I support Trump," he said. "So it is what it is, but I refuse to pretend to be somebody that I’m not."

Democrats today, according to Williams, make his job easy. All the comedian has to do is play video of prominent Democrats to draw a laugh.

“I don’t have to come up with any jokes anymore. All I have to do is talk about these looney Democratic candidates,” Williams said.

