Olivia Newton-John’s iconic ‘Grease’ outfit fetches $405K

When it comes to movie memorabilia, two collectors said you’re the one that I want to Olivia Newton-John’s iconic “Grease” leather jacket and skintight pants Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Continue Reading Below

Julien’s Auctions said the combined ensemble, which Newton-John’s character Sandy wears in the closing number of the 1978 film, fetched a total of $405,700.

The leather jacket sold for $243,200 and the pants, which Newton-John famously had to be sewn into, went for $162,500.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

More than 500 of the most recognizable film and television costumes, gowns, personal items and accessories owned and used by Newtown-John were up for bid as part of a collection celebrating the Hollywood legend and four-time Grammy Award-winning singer's career, according to Julien's Auctions.

‘GREASE' GETS HBO MAX REBOOT—IT'S THE ONE YOU WANT (TO PAY FOR)

Other “Grease” memorabilia included a Pink Ladies jacket that went for $50,000 and a poster signed by Newton-John, John Travolta, director Randal Kleiser and producer and songwriter John Farrar, which sold for $64,000.

MARILYN MONROE'S GOWNS AND OTHER PERSONAL EFFECTS SELL FOR $800K AT CALIFORNIA AUCTION

The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia. The focus on the institute is to provide "a comprehensive range of services for cancer treatment, education, training and research."

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, Newton-John has become an advocate for health and wellness.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.