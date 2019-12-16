China, USMCA trade deals done, UK next, says Larry Kudlow

U.S. trade officials have their eye on making a deal with the United Kingdom after Brexiteer Boris Johnson's party won a majority in a snap election last week, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Monday.

"We look forward to a trade deal with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We'll probably get started on that very soon," Kudlow told reporters. "I believe [Deputy National Security adviser] Matt Pottinger and I are going over there in early January to talk about a lot of things including trade."

"No specifics on that, but I'd say ASAP," Kudlow said.

Back in September, President Trump expressed support for Johnson's efforts to yank the U.K. from the European Union by the end of next month on the premise that it will boost trade relations between the pair of countries.

Trump has promised to strike a “very big” post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, indicating that its involvement in the European Union had been weighing it down.

Johnson is set to begin "before Christmas" the push to secure Parliamentary approval for his Brexit deal.

Buoyed by its landslide victory in Thursday's election, Johnson's Conservative government plans to move fast to make good on his campaign mantra to "get Brexit done." That means ensuring legislation known as the Brexit withdrawal agreement bill is passed in time for the U.K. to complete its historic departure from the European Union by the current deadline of Jan. 31.

Kudlow's remarks Monday come just after the U.S. nailed down a "phase one" trade deal with China and appears poised to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement once and for all, although Mexico’s trade negotiator for North America has taken issue with one big aspect of the pact dealing with investigating Mexican factories.

"We will work with Mexico and Canada with workers' rights," Kudlow told reporters Monday. "I don't think that'll be difficult and won't stop passage of USMCA."

