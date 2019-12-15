Expand / Collapse search
US will double exports to China under 'phase one' deal: Lighthizer

"By the second year, we will just about double exports of goods to China, if this, if this agreement is in place," Lighthizer said.

By FOXBusiness
Curtis Ellis on China trade deal: Lighthizer is ‘nobody’s fool’

Senior policy adviser at America First Policies and former Trump campaign senior trade and jobs adviser Curtis Ellis says he’s confident about the U.S.-China ‘phase one’ trade deal because U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer wouldn’t agree to something that couldn’t be ‘thoroughly enforced.’

U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer told CBS "Face the Nation" that the U.S. will double its exports to China under the "phase one" trade deal.

"By the second year, we will just about double exports of goods to China, if this, if this agreement is in place," Lighthizer said. "Double exports. We had about 128 billion dollars in 2017. We're going to go up at least by a hundred, probably a  little over one hundred."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.