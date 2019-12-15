US will double exports to China under 'phase one' deal: Lighthizer

U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer told CBS "Face the Nation" that the U.S. will double its exports to China under the "phase one" trade deal.

"By the second year, we will just about double exports of goods to China, if this, if this agreement is in place," Lighthizer said. "Double exports. We had about 128 billion dollars in 2017. We're going to go up at least by a hundred, probably a little over one hundred."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.