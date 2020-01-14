China trade deal: These 4 industries will benefit most, USDA adviser says

USDA trade adviser Tom Kehoe joined FOX Business’ “Bulls & Bears” to break down "phase one" of the U.S.-China trade deal and how it will impact the economy.

US-CHINA PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL: 7 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

He said, while many are focusing on China’s agriculture purchases, the deal will benefit four major U.S. industries:

Manufacturing Energy Services Agriculture

“The manufacturing sector is supposed to be getting a nice shot in the arm,” Kehoe told FOX Business’ David Asman. “And I think everyone's gonna benefit from this.”

ROBERT LIGHTHIZER ON CHINA TRADE DEAL: 'WE EXPECT THEM TO LIVE UP' TO IT

Agriculture "got a lot of publicity because China really was focusing on it with the swine flu,” he said. “In fact, [agriculture] is probably the smallest of the four silos.”

In December, Beijing agreed to purchase $200 billion worth of U.S. goods over the next two years. Trump has touted the prospect of China buying $40 billion to $50 billion on American agricultural products.

Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He plan to sign a phase one trade agreement of a U.S. trade deal on Wednesday, after nearly 18 months of a simmering tariff war.

FOX Business' Audrey Conklin contributed to this article.