Chick-fil-A to stop donating to Salvation Army: report

Fast-food favorite Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the company said Monday according to Reuters.

"We made multi-year commitments to both organisations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018," a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding the company would focus its giving on "education, homelessness and hunger."

Chick-fil-A has been targeted by LGBTQ groups, according to Reuters.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation has donated millions to both Christian organizations, according to Reuters.

FOX Business' inquiry to Chick-fil-A was not returned at the time of publication.

