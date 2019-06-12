Chick-fil-A is here to serve everybody, former executive says

Former Chick-fil-A Chief Marketing Officer Steve Robinson reaffirmed that the fast-food chain is in the restaurant business to serve every customer.

“I think this is a country of equal opportunity, freedom, literally as the Constitution says, pursuit of happiness, and our response is we are here to serve everybody,” he said during an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill that prevents the government from discriminating against companies that give money to religious organizations. This comes after an airport in San Antonio barred the construction of a Chick-fil-A restaurant because of the company’s religious contributions.

“We try to mirror what our founder always believed. He was in business to provide great food, gracious hospital and for everybody,” Robinson said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it’s investigating the San Antonio City Council’s decision to remove Chick-fil-A from an airport concession contract.

Robinson also weighed in on whether Chick-fil-A would ever embrace the meatless craze by serving a vegan-type sandwich and healthier options.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “We are already there in terms of the health options.”