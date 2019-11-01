Did Chick-fil-A forget it's closed on Sunday?

Several national sandwich chains are offering deals and freebies to bring in customers on National Sandwich Day -- but Chick-fil-A won’t be one of them.

The question is: Does the company know that?

The Atlanta-based company seemingly forgot when it sent out an email to loyalty program members this week gearing up for the made-up holiday held on Nov. 3, according to USA Today.

"Calling all sandwich lovers," the email reads in part. "Some prefer it grilled, others fancy the original. No matter which Chick-fil-A sandwich you love, order yours on Nov. 3 for National Sandwich Day."

Problem is, Nov. 3 is a Sunday, the one day each week that Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed.

Days later, the chain followed up with an email poking fun at itself in owning up to the mishap, the outlet reported.

The subject of the email: "Well ... this is awkward."

"We recently sent an email that included a message about National Sandwich Day, which naturally we were very excited about," the email read in part. "We didn’t realize it falls on Sunday, when we are closed. We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday)."

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

In 1946, founder Truett Cathy made the decision to close the chain on Sundays so that "he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose" -- a practice which is still maintained today.

Chick-fil-A's e-mail gaffe comes around the same time that rival Popeyes reminded fans that its highly-regarded chicken sandwich, unavailable for months, is "officially BACK nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 3."

The chain sold out of the sandwiches about two weeks after launching them in August., an addition that rattled the hierarchy of the existing market and left even more people beefing over chicken on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.