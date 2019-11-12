Chicago plans major tax hike on ride-hailing users

Ride-hailing solo to and from downtown Chicago may soon become very expensive — and Uber isn’t happy.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to take the flat-rate tax of 72 cents per trip and adjust it for mostly single-rides downtown. The mayor believes the proposed tax hike would not only help to reduce traffic in the downtown area but also lower the city’s $838 million shortfall by raising an additional $40 million each year. The tax fluctuates depending on where a customer is going, but some riders could see up to a $3 increase during peak hours.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 27.26 +0.12 +0.43%

UBER CEO DARA KHOSROWSHAHI FACES #BOYCOTTUBER FOR CALLING JAMAL KHASHOGGI MURDER A 'MISTAKE'

Uber is raising objections against the plan, saying Chicago wants to make rides more expensive. On Monday, Uber customers received messages warning them that the threatened tax hike would “quadruple” current taxes and make it the “highest ridesharing tax in the country.” It also included a link inviting riders to tweet their opposition to the hike to the mayor’s office.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS