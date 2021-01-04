Expand / Collapse search
Small Business Under Siege

Chicago pizzeria serves up coronavirus PPE

'We really wanted to provide some certainty for our staff and... for the health care workers,' Dimo's Pizza owner Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau said

Chicago pizza restaurant makes face shields for health care workers

Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau, Dimo's Pizza owner, discusses using pizza ovens to make face shields and adjusting to restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A Chicago pizzeria owner has made it his mission to provide PPE to health care workers and staff members amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau, owner of Dimo's Pizza, has been using the ovens in his restaurant, since March, to make face shields and boost confidence.

"We really wanted to provide some certainty for our staff and some certainty for the health care workers that seemed like they weren't going to have any PPE," Syrkin-Nikolau told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria,” and he added that the restaurant is “mostly now back to pizza.”

Face masks produced by Dimo's Pizza  (Dimo's Pizza)

Syrkin-Nikolau said despite business still being down more than 30%, he is grateful for the success of its takeout and delivery model.

“It is really, really, really tough out there,” he stressed.

Syrkin-Nikolau went on to say “one of the only reasons” his business was able to survive was due to the “generosity” of his landlords. While it’s not something small businesses should have to count on during the pandemic, he said, rent relief could provide “some level of certainty.”

“When you have somebody that is in your side that gives a little bit of a bit of a cushion, sort of that safety net that allows you to continue to think creatively, come up with new solutions,” he said.