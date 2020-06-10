Charlotte set to lose about $200M from GOP convention leaving town, RNC believes

The Republican Party believes Charlotte, N.C., the city originally slated to host the 2020 Republican National Convention this summer, is set to lose $200 million from the GOP moving the event to another city after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper indicated he would not allow the event to happen without strict coronavirus restrictions.

A source familiar with the planning also said there would be further economic costs to the city, including lost media attention and no post-convention tourism bump due to some attendees wanting to return with their families. The economic benefits of the convention would instead go to whatever city it moves to.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area had a GDP of just under $170 billion in 2018. That means the total economic loss would be about one-tenth of one percent over the entire area.

While no official decisions have been made regarding the potential location of a new Republican convention, the official mechanics will still happen in Charlotte. What party officials are considering moving is the large-scale celebration at which President Trump will accept the party's nomination for the presidency.

Multiple GOP officials have told Fox News that Jacksonville, Fla., is "a strong contender" for a potential new convention location but possibilities include Savannah, Ga.; Nashville, Tenn.; Phoenix and Dallas.

President Trump tweeted last week that Cooper forced the GOP's hand as the party searches for a new convention site.

"Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love," the president said. "Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State."

One concern officials are weighing as they seek a new convention site is the fact that Jacksonville did not have enough hotel rooms for the 2005 Super Bowl that was held there. According to visitjacksonville.com, Jacksonville has 200 hotels and resorts with just under 18,000 rooms. The RNC has said it wanted the governor to permit up to 19,000 people in Charlotte's Spectrum Center.

Fox News' John Roberts, Brooke Singman and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.