Charitable giving rates still haven't recovered from the Great Recession

When the economy turned south during the Great Recession, so did charitable giving.

While the stock market has boomed since then and wages have risen slowly but steadily, philanthropy has not rebounded, according to a recent study by Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Between 2006 and 2016, the share of Americans donating to nonprofit organizations fell more than 13 percentage points, equating to roughly 20 million Americans.

In 2016, the latest year for which data is available, just over half of Americans -- 53 percent -- donated to charities. This is a considerable decline from the 66 percent mark in 2000.

Researchers say the share of Americans donating to charities before the Great Recession held relatively steady until 2010, which researchers say "marked a turning point."

The analysis drew on data from Philanthropy Panel Study, a module within the University of Michigan’s Panel Study of Income Dynamics, which tracks the same 9,000-plus families’ charitable giving every two years.

In examining the giving behaviors of different demographic groups, researchers say only those with lower levels of education, income, and/or wealth showed significant declines in charitable giving following the Great Recession, which began in December 2007.

During the recession, real personal income per capita fell by 8.3 percentage points, and the unemployment rate increased from 4.6 percent to 9.3 percent. The unemployment rate has rebounded to 3.5 percent, according to the most recent numbers.

The S&P 500 hit a record high Monday morning, surpassing its July peak of 3,027.98.

Researchers say one driving factor of this decline has to do with religiosity, which is generally positively associated with an increased likelihood of donating to charity and the amounts donated.

But religious attendance has been declining over time, with individuals who indicated attending services at least once per month down from 55.9 percent in 2003 to 48.9 percent in 2017.

Although the charitable landscape experienced major shifts in recent years, in 2018, Americans gave more than $400 billion, amounting to 2 percent of GDP, Giving USA reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.