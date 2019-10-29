Holy swag: These celebrity-attracting megachurches sell stylish apparel

There’s a new place to get trendy apparel -- at church.

With celebrity followers including Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and the Kardashians, there are several megachurches that have started selling their own stylish merchandise. Other churches are taking notice too.

Even Kanye West -- who is becoming something of a religious leader -- sold his own “Sunday Service” merchandise at Coachella in April, though the expensive items were criticized at the time, The Independent reported.

West’s attempt to trademark “Sunday Service,” for his gear was also denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month, according to TMZ.

But with the release of his newest album, “Jesus is King,” the rap icon is still selling religious-themed merch, including sweatshirts that range in price from $160 to $250 and $60 t-shirts (that also come with a digital download of the album).

Aside from West’s merch, here are some other churches that sell apparel.

Fresh Life Church

Fresh Life Church, based in Kalispell, Mont., has a small selection on its online store, mostly with the logo “Dawn is Coming.” The church is also selling a $50 black denim jacket designed with the word “Flourish” and a rose on the back.

Fresh Life Church is pastored by Levi and Jennie Lusko and has 12 locations across Montana, Utah, Oregon and Wyoming.

Elevation Church

Charlotte, N.C.-based Elevation Church also sells its own merchandise, including hats, socks, t-shirts and clothes specifically for kids. Most of the t-shirts sell for $20, while a couple of their sweatshirts cost $40. One t-shirt has the words “I know how this story ends,” written on the back and the words “See a Victory,” on the front.

Elevation Church is pastored by Steven Furtick and has 21 locations, according to the church’s website.

Vous Church

Vous Church in Miami, Fla. has an abundance of stylish apparel and merchandise from its 2019 conference on its online store, including graphic t-shirts, socks, and sweatpants.

Many of the items have the phrase “Into the Night” on them, including one vintage black t-shirt that also has the church’s name on it. However, that shirt has sold out.

The pastor of Vous Church, Rich Wilkerson, Jr., is famous for marrying Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2014. Justin Bieber also attended the Vous Conference over the summer.

Hillsong

Hillsong, the megachurch made famous by Justin Bieber’s attendance and friendship with one of its pastors, Carl Lentz, also has a significant online store -- in part because of its successful worship band, Hillsong United.

One $45 bright green sweatshirt has the image of a nametag on it and the word “Young,” written on it in all caps.

Hillsong, which originated in Australia, has many celebrity attendees including Bieber, his wife Hailey Baldwin, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Durant, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, according to People.

Carl Lentz is the lead pastor of Hillsong's East Coast locations in the U.S., according to the church website.