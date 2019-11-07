Capital One demotes chief information security officer after data breach

Capital One demoted its chief information security officer on Thursday after a data breach that affected roughly 100 million customers in July.

Michael Johnson had been chief information security officer at Capital One since 2017.

"Michael Johnson is moving from his role as chief information security officer to serve as senior vice president and special advisor dedicated to cybersecurity," the company told FOX Business.

Mike Eason, chief information officer at Capital One's commercial bank, will take over Johnson's role until an external replacement is found.

Eason started working for Capital One in 1998, according to his LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, Washington state authorities say a software engineer who pleaded not guilty to deferral computer and wire fraud charges in the Capital One hack was released from jail on bond.

KING-TV reported Monday that 33-year-old Paige Thompson was granted bond Monday.

Authorities say Thompson is expected to live in a halfway house upon release. She would be required to wear a GPS monitor and would be prohibited from using computers or the internet.

Authorities say Thompson gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story has been updated to include a comment from Capital One.