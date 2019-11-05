Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cyber Security

Seattle woman suspected of Capital One hack granted bond

Associated Press
close
TeenHacks LI executive director Wesley Pergament discusses how his company works with students to use technology and computer science to solve global issues.video

These teens are hacking for the greater good

TeenHacks LI executive director Wesley Pergament discusses how his company works with students to use technology and computer science to solve global issues.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state authorities say a software engineer who pleaded not guilty to deferral computer and wire fraud charges in a Capital One hack was released from jail on bond.

Continue Reading Below

KING-TV reported Monday that 33-year-old Paige Thompson was granted bond Monday.

SPANX FOUDNER BUYS 'GREASE' PANTS SHE SAYS INSPIRED BILLION DOLLAR BUSINESS

Authorities say Thompson is expected to live in a halfway house upon release. She would be required to wear a GPS monitor and would be prohibited from using computers or the internet.

Authorities say Thompson gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capitol One credit applications.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Capital One said 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers were breached, resulting in at least 40 lawsuits against the company.

Federal officials say they expect to add charges in the case.

A trial is set for March 2020.