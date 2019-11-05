Seattle woman suspected of Capital One hack granted bond

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state authorities say a software engineer who pleaded not guilty to deferral computer and wire fraud charges in a Capital One hack was released from jail on bond.

KING-TV reported Monday that 33-year-old Paige Thompson was granted bond Monday.

Authorities say Thompson is expected to live in a halfway house upon release. She would be required to wear a GPS monitor and would be prohibited from using computers or the internet.

Authorities say Thompson gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capitol One credit applications.

Capital One said 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers were breached, resulting in at least 40 lawsuits against the company.

Federal officials say they expect to add charges in the case.

A trial is set for March 2020.