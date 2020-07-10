California adds electric vehicle fees up to $175

Owners of electric vehicles in California have to start paying new registration fees that went into effect this month.

Continue Reading Below

The fees, which were added by a 2017 state law, add an upfront $100 registration fee for all zero-emission vehicles model year 2020 and later.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE MAKER FISKER IN TALKS TO GO PUBLIC

The law also added a new annual fee that varies depending on a vehicle’s value. It’s as low as $25 for vehicles with a market value less than $5,000 and as high as $175 for vehicles valued at $60,000 or more.

A 3.2 cent per gallon gas tax, which went into effect in California at the start of July, was created by the same 2017 law.

Money from the EV registration fees and gas tax will go to a program to maintain state highways, local roads and other infrastructure projects.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

State officials have said they expect the fees and gas taxes will generate more than $50 billion over 10 years.

California isn’t the only state to add new charges for electric vehicles as officials look for ways to make up for lessened gas tax revenue. Alabama, Hawaii, Kansas, Ohio, Iowa, Oregon and Utah also have new or increased electric vehicle fees this year, the Associated Press has reported.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE