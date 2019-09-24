Bureau of Prisons makes $827,000 mistake on health care payments

Call it an $827,000 mistake.

Continue Reading Below

The Bureau of Prisons improperly approved $827,013 in healthcare payments, according to a report from the Department of Justice inspector general.

It all went down at the gaency-managed Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman, Florida.

The prison contracts with a company called Correct Care Solutions to provide healthcare to its 6,529 inmates, when the prison’s in-house medical professionals cannot provide an appropriate level of care.

A prison employee, called the contracting officer’s representative, is supposed to set prices for Correct Care Solutions based on Medicare benchmarks.The prison employee didn’t do that, the inspector general said in a report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Instead, the worker "inadvertently approved prices billed for out-of-network services and services not covered by Medicare pricing without the proper authority,” the inspector general wrote.

The inspector general said the prices may or may not have been reasonable, but there was no way to know since Correct Care Solutions failed to provide enough documentation on the health care services it provided.

Federal Correctional Complex did not respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bureaucracy at Work is the story of how the government wastes your money and micromanages your life.