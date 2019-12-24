Broadway hits $1B sales mark

The holiday season keeps Broadway chugging along.

This past week, Broadway's season-to-date sales totals passed the $1 billion mark.

The hot shows right now are West Side Story and A Christmas Carol which each set house records last week and helped send the 34 productions up 5 percent from the prior week to more than $40 million, according to Deadline.

West Side Story, in its second week of previews, hit an impressive $1,497,319 with just seven preview performances.

A Christmas Carol, grossed $860,126, breaking the show's own house record set the prior week.

While attendance remained steady week-over-week, there was an increase in revenue due to higher ticket prices.

The average ticket prices increased to $134 compared to the previous week’s $128.

In all, 17 productions hit 99 percent of their gross potential.

Season-to-date, the $1 billion mark still trails year-ago figures by 7 percent, while attendance is about even, according to the Broadway League.