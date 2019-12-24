Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Broadway hits $1B sales mark

By FOXBusiness
close
Radio host Mike Gunzelman discusses Christmas gifts people prefer such as loan payments and experiences.video

People prefer experience gifts for Christmas: Study

Radio host Mike Gunzelman discusses Christmas gifts people prefer such as loan payments and experiences.

The holiday season keeps Broadway chugging along.

Continue Reading Below

This past week, Broadway's season-to-date sales totals passed the $1 billion mark.

The hot shows right now are West Side Story and A Christmas Carol which each set house records last week and helped send the 34 productions up 5 percent from the prior week to more than $40 million, according to Deadline.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

West Side Story, in its second week of previews, hit an impressive $1,497,319 with just seven preview performances.

A Christmas Carol,  grossed $860,126, breaking the show's own house record set the prior week.

'CATS' MAY BE A BOX OFFICE BOMB, BUT IT CAN'T BLOW UP ALL-TIME DISASTER LIST

While attendance remained steady week-over-week, there was an increase in revenue due to higher ticket prices.

The average ticket prices increased to $134 compared to the previous week’s $128.

In all, 17 productions hit 99 percent of their gross potential.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Season-to-date, the $1 billion mark still trails year-ago figures by 7 percent, while attendance is about even, according to the Broadway League.