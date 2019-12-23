'Cats' may be a box office bomb, but it can't blow up all-time disaster list

Here is the good news for the producers of the movie musical disaster that is “Cats.”

As bad as the reviews are and as small as the box office take is, take comfort: “Cats” will not be the biggest flop of all time.

The movie, according to IMDB, cost $95 million. Its first weekend, somehow hundreds of thousands of people around the world managed to buy $10 million worth of tickets. So even if it did not sell another ducat, was not seen by another set of eyeballs, it would only lose $85 million.

Now that is bad – but only good enough to place fifth on the all-time bomb list.

Plus, it’s the holidays. People go to the movies and some more will go see “Cats.” So figure it takes in half as much over the next two weekends as it did in its first weekend of release. That would get it up to $21 million. That would have it fall out of the Top 5 to the seventh spot.

“Cats" has an 18 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Tomatometer” and critics have had their claws out for it:

“Watching Cats makes you feel like you’re slowly going insane” - – Matt Goldberg, Collider

“Cats is literally incredible. I hope I never see it again.” - -- Alissa Wilkinson, Vox

“My eyes are burning. Oh God, my eyes.” - – Ty Burr, Boston Globe

“Cats” will never be the biggest bomb ever – as much as it may deserve the honor. The feline film flop has a long way to go before it can blast these bombs from their place in movie infamy, according to figures from BoxOfficeMojo/IMDB:

1. Mars Needs Moms (2011) -- Disney

Production budget: $150,000,000 Worldwide gross: $38,992,758

Total loss: $111,007,242

2. Dark Phoenix (2019) -- 20th Century Fox

Production budget: $350,000,000

Worldwide gross: $246,356,895

Total loss: $97,557,026

3. The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002) -- Warner Bros.

Production budget: $100,000,000

Worldwide gross: $7,103,973

Total loss: $92,896,027

4. Town & Country (2001) -- New Line Cinema

Production budget: $90,000,000

Worldwide gross: $10,371,291

Total loss: $79,627,709

5. The Promise (2016) -- Open Road Films

Production budget: $90,000,000

Worldwide gross: $12,448,676

Total loss: $77,551,324

Now, if a wild internet rumor turns out to be true -- that "Cats" actually cost $300 million to make but has been denied by the studio and anyone associated with the movie -- then all nine lives get used up and it would leap to the top of the list.

