Briggs & Stratton recalls Snapper Rear Engine Riding Mowers over injury hazards

Briggs & Stratton is recalling approximately 1,160 Snapper Rear Engine 33” Riding Mowers due to injury hazards related to these grass-cutting machines.

In a press release sent out by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, a potential faulty blade engagement lever was credited for the nationwide recall.

Lawnmowers with levers that aren’t up to par can risk the machine’s blade being engaged even “after the release of the foot-activated disengagement pedal, posing an injury hazard,” the release said.

The recalled mowers were most likely purchased at authorized Snapper dealerships from March 2019 through May 2019. It retails for about $2,650.

Additional details that identify these Snapper Rear Engine Riding Mowers include its red and black hues, 33-inch mower decks and rear engines. The model number is 2691526.

Briggs & Stratton and 33" should be printed on the mower’s white label and clearly visible at the machine’s rear. SNAPPER is printed on the mower’s front.

Recalled Snapper Rear Engine 33” Riding Mowers can be remedied via repair. Consumers are urged to stop riding the lawnmowers immediately and contact Briggs & Stratton for a complimentary inspection and repair service if impacted.

To get in contact with Briggs & Stratton, consumers can call 800-227-3798 on standard business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Alternatively, the Briggs & Stratton team can be reached online under the Support tab of the Recalls & Product Notifications page.

No incidents or injuries were reported at the time of this recall.

