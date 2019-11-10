Fresh produce shipped to 11 states recalled over Listeria fears

Russ Davis Wholesale is recalling "Crazy Fresh" produce items over concerns of a possible contamination of Listeria, the second time this year that the produce line has been recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed the voluntary recall Friday.

This most recent recall is in response to Mann Packaging, Inc., an ingredient provider to Russ Davis Wholesale, who had initiated its own recall on Nov. 3.

The Listeria organism is a common source of contamination and FDA recalls, and can cause serious and occasionally deadly infections in children and the elderly. Short-term symptoms include high fevers, stiffness, abdominal pain, severe headaches, nausea and diarrhea. The FDA reports Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The FDA said Russ Davis Wholesale had not received any reports of Listeria-related illnesses.

The products were delivered to retail locations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Illinois, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa and Montana.

The products recalled are broccoli, cauliflower & carrots, tomatoes, snap peas, veggie trays with dip, ranch veggie dip, riced broccoli and veggie bowls, packaged in steamer bags and plastic containers bearing the labels "Crazy Fresh" and "Quick&Easy."

Stores that have received these product deliveries were instructed to remove them from store shelves and inventory immediate, while consumers who purchased any of the affected produce are urged to throw it away immediately and do not eat them.

In February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that 702 pounds of chicken caesar salad Russ Davis Wholesale "Crazy Fresh" products were recalled due to "misbranding and undeclared allergens." The products contained known allergens milk and anchovies, which had not been declared on the product label, according to the FSIS press release.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at: customerservice@russdaviswholesale.com or call 877-433-2173 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Central.

A full list of the recalled products is available at the FDA's website.

