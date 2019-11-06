Mothers seeking answers from IKEA's CEO on child deaths

Last year IKEA's U.S. sales pulled in more than $6 billion. Crystal Ellis would like those figures to be a little less.

Ellis' 2-year-old son, Camden, was killed by a falling Ikea dresser in 2014, which has since been recalled by the company. Three years later, she requested to meet with the president of the retail giant, pleading for action to get the dresser out of other homes.

That meeting has not yet happened. And Ellis is not the only parent demanding it.

There have been at least 186 reports of Malm dressers tipping over, with 91 resulting in injuries, according to IKEA. In addition, there have been 113 reports of other types of Ikea dresser fall-overs, resulting in 53 injuries. In all, eight children have died from the incidents.

FOX Business spoke to the moms of three of them.

Along with Ellis, Meghan DeLong and Janet McGee started the advocate group Parents Against Tip-Overs in the wake of their children’s deaths. Ellis wrote to Ikea’s President of U.S. operations, Javier Quiñones, and received a response in July: “Thank you for your outreach, and we would be happy to meet with you in person.”

The Seattle mom and other parents hoped to meet with him this week when their group assembled in the Philadelphia area, where Ikea’s U.S. branch is headquartered.

But they said they were snubbed: “There were several back-and-forth emails,” DeLong said. We’ve made several attempts to reach out. It would have been a perfect opportunity for the company to meet with parents. But the response is always the same.”

Delaying.

Spokespeople for Ikea told Ellis that Quiñones won’t be able to meet until pending litigation against the company is resolved. “We apologize this was not clear in the original letter,” Tracey Kelly, corporate communications manager for IKEA U.S., said in a statement.

“Mr. Quiñones understands that families may be frustrated that the suggested timing doesn’t work. He looks forward to meeting once litigation has been resolved to talk about how we to address this issue that impacts the entire home furnishings industry.”

Ikea did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Quiñones took over as head of IKEA U.S. division in March, several years after Ellis’ son was killed. However, previously he held a similar role at the retailer’s headquarters in the United Kingdon, where the dressers are also available.

The moms still think opening a dialogue with him is important: “The one thing we want to walk away with is to collaborate with them, to help make this recall more effective and to get these deadly dressers out of people's homes,” McGee said.

“There are millions of these dressers still in people's homes. They’re ticking time bombs.”

IKEA recalled more than 29 million dressers in 2016 in an attempt to remedy the accidents tied to their products and supplied 1 million anchoring kits to families with small children.

The recall, however, makes up for only a small percentage of all Ikea dressers. Plus, Ellis and said many parents don’t know the product was even recalled. It can still be found online from third-party sellers like Facebook Marketplace an Ebay, for example.

The tip-overs usually occur when someone pulls on, and topples, a dresser. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that a child dies every two weeks from falling furniture. Of the 28,000 people injured in tip-overs each year, more than half are children.

“I don’t get to take more pictures. I don’t get to watch [my son] learn how to ride a bike, make his first friends, meet the love of his life, dance with him at his wedding and hold his children as my grandbabies,” Ellis told USA Today. “I don’t get to be a part of that because a manufacturer decided they were not obligated to make furniture that won’t fall over.”

“The opportunity to look [Ikea] in the face and remind them of the impact on families is important to me. Maybe that conversation would remind them that if they don’t get these dressers out of homes, the result is more families like mine.”

IKEA said the company has taken an aggressive approach to reach consumers, which includes a national television campaign, direct emails and in-store and online ads.

“We take the communication of this recall very seriously and would be interested in hearing what additional actions we can take to get the message out to more consumers.”

For now, the moms are still waiting.

