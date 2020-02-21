Bloomberg trolls Trump with billboards about golf, steak

President Trump and Mike Bloomberg have been slinging insults at each other for the past month on social media, but on Friday, the Democratic presidential candidate opted for a new way to troll the president: Billboards.

Continue Reading Below

The billboards will go up in high-visibility places around Phoenix and Las Vegas, where Trump will be campaigning on Friday, including one near a Trump hotel property on the Vegas strip.

Should Trump see the billboards, he would see messages taunting him over his steak preference (well-done) and golf.

AFTER BLOOMBERG BOMBS IN DEBATE DEBUT, WILL IT SINK HIM?

The messages include:

"Donald Trump lost the popular vote."

"Donald Trump went broke running a casino."

"Donald Trump cheats at golf."

"Donald Trump's wall fell over."

"Donald Trump eats burnt steak. Mike Bloomberg likes his medium rare."

SANDERS ON POTENTIAL BLOOMBERG NOMINATION: 'TRUMP WILL CHEW HIM UP AND SPIT HIM OUT'

"Americans deserve to know that Donald Trump cheats at golf and went broke running a casino," Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen said.

The feud between the two New York City billionaires has escalated since Bloomberg has emerged a serious contender for the Democratic nomination. The three-time New York City mayor has poured an unprecedented $409 million into advertisements for his campaign, prompting a swift backlash from Trump as well as his Democratic rivals. Prior to a lackluster debate debut this week, that money lifted him to third place nationally in an average of polls published by RealClearPolitics.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg's debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones," Trump wrote in response to the Nevada debate, Bloomberg's first. "He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn't knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!"

During the debate, Bloomberg bore the brunt of attacks from progressives and moderates alike, who hammered him on everything ranging from sexual harassment claims at Bloomberg LP, the financial company he founded, to his embrace of "stop and frisk" as New York City mayor.