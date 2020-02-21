Sanders on potential Bloomberg nomination: 'Trump will chew him up and spit him out'

After Mike Bloomberg’s debate debut in Nevada this week, his Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders predicted that President Trump will “chew him up and spit him out” if he becomes the party’s nominee.

In a CBS News “60 Minutes” interview that’s set to air Sunday, the Vermont senator and self-avowed democratic socialist was asked whether he was “surprised” at “how unprepared” Bloomberg seemed for some “very basic obvious questions" during Wednesday’s debate.

“Yes, I was,” he said. “And you know, if that’s what happened in a Democrat debate, I think it’s quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out.”

Sanders went on to say he’s worried about the unprecedented sum of money that Bloomberg, one of the richest people in the world, has spent on the election.

According to recent Federal Election Committee filings, the three-time New York City mayor has already dropped a staggering $409 million into advertisements since he launched his campaign in November. He’s previously suggested that he’s willing to go as high as $1 billion in his bid to unseat President Trump.

His massive spending has begun to pay off: Bloomberg surged to third nationally this month, according to an average of polls by RealClearPolitics. He still trails frontrunner Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

It also secured him a spot in the ninth Democratic debate stage in Nevada, where he bore the brunt of attacks from progressives and moderates alike.

Nearly half of his spending has been poured into Super Tuesday and Rust Belt states.

Candidates need 1,991 delegates to become the Democratic nominee; a combined 1,344, or about one-third of the total, will be allotted on Super Tuesday alone.

