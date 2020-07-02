Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos' net worth hits record $171.6B

Bezos likely would have surpassed a $200 billion net worth if not for his expensive divorce

close
FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone gives details on demonstrators setting up a guillotine in front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ home. video

Protesters outside Amazon's Jeff Bezos’ home set up guillotine

FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone gives details on demonstrators setting up a guillotine in front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ home.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has set a new net-worth record despite both a global pandemic and his 2019 divorce, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Continue Reading Below

PROTESTERS SET UP GUILLOTINE OUTSIDE OF JEFF BEZOS' DC HOME

Surging Amazon share prices pushed Bezos' wealth to $171.6 billion, more than his previous record of $167.7 billion that was set on Sept. 4, 2018, according to Bloomberg.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Bezos would have surpassed a $200 billion net worth if not for his expensive divorce, according to Forbes data. The split, which gave Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos a 4 percent stake in Amazon, made her one of the wealthiest women in the world with a net worth of $56.9 billion, according to Bloomberg.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,889.44+10.74+0.37%

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos owns about an 11 percent stake in Amazon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Many billionaires have seen their net worth dip amid the pandemic, although Amazon has cemented its top spot in the e-commerce world as more Americans shop online

Amancio Ortega, the Spanish businessman behind Zara, is down $19.2 billion this year, and Bernard Arnault, head of luxury goods giant LVMH Moët Hennessy, is down $17.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE