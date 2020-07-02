Jeff Bezos' net worth hits record $171.6B

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has set a new net-worth record despite both a global pandemic and his 2019 divorce, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Surging Amazon share prices pushed Bezos' wealth to $171.6 billion, more than his previous record of $167.7 billion that was set on Sept. 4, 2018, according to Bloomberg.

Bezos would have surpassed a $200 billion net worth if not for his expensive divorce, according to Forbes data. The split, which gave Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos a 4 percent stake in Amazon, made her one of the wealthiest women in the world with a net worth of $56.9 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos owns about an 11 percent stake in Amazon.

Many billionaires have seen their net worth dip amid the pandemic, although Amazon has cemented its top spot in the e-commerce world as more Americans shop online

Amancio Ortega, the Spanish businessman behind Zara, is down $19.2 billion this year, and Bernard Arnault, head of luxury goods giant LVMH Moët Hennessy, is down $17.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

