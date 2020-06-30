Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jeff Bezos

Protesters set up guillotine outside of Jeff Bezos’ DC home

Bezos has a primary residence in Washington state and also spends time in New York City

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Protesters have set up a guillotine outside a complex in Washington, D.C., where Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly has a home, according to social media and multiple reports.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A sign read: “Support our poor communities. Not our wealthy men.”

A protester at the location can be seen in a video saying: “When they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.”

A flyer circulated online promoted an event at the location and mentioned Chris Smalls, an Amazon employee who organized a work stoppage over coronavirus safety measures at the company's warehouse on Staten Island, New York, and was later fired.

Amazon said Smalls was fired for “violating social distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk.”

Bezos has a primary residence in Washington state and also spends time in New York City.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS