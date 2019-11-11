Veterans Day: The best after-service careers for former military members

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 44 percent of veterans will leave their first post-military job after just one year.

But there are careers that many veterans might find to be a more natural fit once they transition into civilian life, according to Hire Heroes USA CEO Christopher Plamp and Greater Pensacola Navy Federal Credit Union Senior Vice President Keith Hoskins.

Plamp and Hoskins, both veterans, joined FOX Business' "Mornings With Maria" on Veterans Day to talk about the job sectors best suited for former service members:

Health care Government/public administration Defense contracting Information technology Financial services Education Law enforcement Retail Manufacturing Transportation/warehousing

Plamp said they teamed up to survey more than 1,000 veterans over a year-long period to see where they are being hired and are setting off on a career path.

"This is where, many times, they can have a sense of mission like they did in the military." - Christopher Plamp, Hire Heroes USA CEO

He said these career paths require skill sets that many veterans learned during their time in the service.

Hoskins knows firsthand how difficult it can be for veterans to transition into civilian life.

"I served for 27 years in the United States Navy," Hoskins said. "I have a master's degree. I have a bachelor's degree [and] a lot of experience."

"When I retired from the military, I didn't know where to go. I didn't know the resources that were available to me." - Keith Hoskins, Greater Pensacola Navy Federal Credit Union senior vice president

There are 250,000 service members leaving the military every year, according to Hoskins, which is why he said it was vital to form the list.

Plamp expressed his delight that so many companies want to hire veterans.

"That's one positive thing about the United States is that they absolutely want to hire veterans, and veterans are going to provide a good workforce just by being in the military," Plamp said. "You learn good leadership, followership -- you're agile, you're confident. You know how to overcome obstacles."

